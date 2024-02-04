Top Stories
Jennifer Lopez's Rom-Coms Ranked (& the No. 1 Pick is a Newer Favorite!)

Did Austin Butler Shave His Head & Eyebrows for 'Dune: Part 2'? Actor Talks His Big Transformation

Kim Kardashian & Odell Beckham Jr. Dating Rumors Heat Up After Stars Attend Same Party

20 Popular Singers Who Lost Best New Artist at the Grammys (& the Nominees who Beat Them)

Sun, 04 February 2024 at 1:53 am

Nicola Peltz Gets Support From Husband Brooklyn Beckham, Selena Gomez & More Stars at 'Lola' Premiere in L.A.

So many stars came out to celebrate the premiere of Lola!

A premiere for the movie was held on Saturday (February 3) in Los Angeles.

If you didn’t know, Lola is written and directed by Nicola Peltz, who was present at the star-studded event. She also stars in the film.

Her husband Brooklyn Beckham was there to support her too! Other stars in attendance included Nicola‘s BFF Selena Gomez, Melanie Lynskey, Victoria Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Adrien Brody, and Georgina Chapman.

Lola will open in theaters and release on VOD on February 9. Watch the trailer here!

Here’s the synopsis, per IMDb: “Lola James works to save enough money to get her little brother, Arlo, out of their toxic home. Arlo keeps her hopeful, until one tragic night, when her whole world gets uprooted. From that moment on, nothing will ever be the same.”

Lola also stars Virginia Madsen, Will Peltz, and Raven Goodwin.

Find out how Selena Gomez celebrated Nicola Peltz‘s 31st birthday!

Browse through the gallery for more photos from the Lola premiere in Los Angeles…
Photos: Getty Images
