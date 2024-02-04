Shane Gillis Set to Host 'SNL' 5 Years After Firing, 21 Savage Confirmed as Musical Guest

Saturday Night Live has announced its next host and musical guest!

On Saturday (February 3), the late night show announced that comedian Shane Gillis will helm the February 24 episode with 21 Savage joining him.

If you weren’t aware, Shane used to be an SNL cast member, however, he was fired in September 2019 after videos of him making racist jokes surfaced.

So, Shane will be making his big return!

Regarding the future musical guest, 21 Savage last performed on SNL in 2022 alongside Drake.

The 31-year-old rapper’s upcoming SNL appearance will be his first as a solo artist!

