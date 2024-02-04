Ayo Edebiri Jokes About Her Standup Comedy Background & 'The Bear' in 'Saturday Night Live' Opening Monologue

Ayo Edebiri gave a fantastic monologue at the start of Saturday Night Live‘s February 3 episode!

The 28-year-old actress is hosting the NBC late night show for the very first time, fresh off her Emmy win for The Bear! Jennifer Lopez will serve as the night’s musical guest.

In her opening monologue, Ayo cracked jokes about her background, her experience on The Bear, and more!

She started by sharing details about her upbringing in Boston as part of an immigrant family.

“A lot of my cousins are doctors, and lawyers, and professors, so while they were busy saving lives and teaching children, I was doing something equally noble: standup comedy shows in the backs of laundromats,” she said.

“Now I’m proud to say that I’m the cousin who made the biggest turnaround, and no matter what happens, I will always have the approval of all Nigerian aunts and uncles across the world on WhatsApp.”

Then, Ayo addressed The Bear, mentioning how she and her castmates had to work in a restaurant to prepare for their roles.

“When people saw my co-star Jeremy Allen White working in the restaurant, they’d be like, ‘Woah, that’s Jeremy Allen White. He must be preparing for a role. So method.’ And when they saw me, they’d just be like, ‘How much longer for my tilapia?’” she quipped.

Ayo continued her monologue by reading a packet she claimed she once wrote for SNL, but never submitted.

She shared one sketch she wrote called “White Jeopardy,” a play on “Black Jeopardy.”

“[It] didn’t work because it was just white people playing Jeopardy,” the Bottoms star joked.

