Jeremy Renner Addresses Possible 'Avengers' Return, Talks Super Bowl Ad

Just over a year since his near-fatal snowplow accident, the 54-year-old actor has been on the road to recovery.

In a recent interview, Jeremy gave an update on his physical condition, addressed if he plans to return for another Avengers movie, and spoke about his first ever Super Bowl commercial!

“[I'm doing] probably 90 percent of all the things I needed to be doing… I think another six months will be hopefully running [more]… I got to set goals for myself. I’ll do whatever I can… whatever it takes to get better, to get stronger,” the Hawkeye star told ET. “Recovery will be part of the rest of my life, so I look forward to it, man. There’s always something to do to get better, be stronger, be happier, be healthier, and that’s what I look forward to.”

Regarding the possibility of playing Clint Barton in the Marvel Cinematic Universe again, Jeremy expressed his optimism.

“I’m always game. I’m gonna be strong enough, that’s for sure,” he said. “I’ll be ready. All those guys come to my bedside and they’ve been with me all along through this recovery, so… if they want me, they could have me. It would be something.”

Additionally, Jeremy‘s Super Bowl ad is set to debut soon! He will star in a commercial for Silk.

“I had a commercial career, then I got a movie star career. I never had an ad in the big game,” he said. “… I’ll be watching this one, and I’m so stoked, because they’re sometimes the highlight of the Super Bowl. Some games aren’t always the greatest, but the ads are always the greatest. It’s nice to be part of that, thinking [I can] check that off the box of things I want to do in my life.”

