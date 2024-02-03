Cole Sprouse & Kathryn Newton Exit Hotel Together Amid 'Lisa Frankenstein' Press Tour

Cole Sprouse and Kathryn Newton are stepping out to promote their new movie!

The 31-year-old Riverdale actor and the 26-year-old Big Little Lies star were spotted leaving the same hotel on Saturday (February 3) in New York City.

Cole and Kathryn were dressed for the winter weather. They both sported black jackets as part of their stylish attire.

If you didn’t know, Cole and Kathryn both star in the upcoming horror-comedy film Lisa Frankenstein. Watch the trailer here!

In the movie, Kathryn plays a teenage girl named Lisa who falls in love with a corpse, portrayed by Cole.

Last week, Cole suited up for a rare public outing with his girlfriend Ari Fournier, and we have the photos!

