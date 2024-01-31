Top Stories
Wed, 31 January 2024 at 7:09 pm

Cole Sprouse Suits Up During Rare Public Outing With Girlfriend Ari Fournier

Cole Sprouse and girlfriend Ari Fournier are putting their love on display during an outing in New York City.

The 31-year-old Riverdale actor and his model girlfriend were spotted leaving their hotel together on Wednesday (January 31).

The couple looked stylish and very in love during their outings.

Cole‘s wore a royal blue suit, and he buttoned his blazer over a white shirt with a low neckline. Meanwhile, Ari opted for a warm jacket, which she paired with tan pants and a white shirt of her own.

Though they’ve been linked since early 2021, Cole and Ari don’t spend too much time in the spotlight. They attended a star-studded birthday party in early December but are rarely photographed together.

Back in March 2023, Cole opened up about his relationship with Ari during an appearance on Call Her Daddy, and he revealed a big way that their relationship is different from any of the ones in his past.

