Thu, 04 January 2024 at 11:43 am

'Lisa Frankenstein' Trailer Showcases Cole Sprouse's 'Handsome Corpse' - Watch Now!

The trailer for Lisa Frankenstein just debuted online!

Here’s a synopsis: A coming of rage love story from acclaimed writer Diablo Cody about a misunderstood teenager and her high school crush, who happens to be a handsome corpse. After a set of playfully horrific circumstances bring him back to life, the two embark on a murderous journey to find love, happiness… and a few missing body parts along the way.

Kathryn Newton and Cole Sprouse star in the leading roles alongside Liza Soberano, Henry Eikenberry, Joe Chrest and Carla Gugino.

The film, directed by Zelda Williams, is set to hit theaters on Friday (February 9), in time for Valentine’s Day!

Watch the trailer for the film, embedded below, and see new stills in the gallery of this post, too.
Photos: Focus Features
