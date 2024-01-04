Jay Hernandez Addresses 'Magnum P.I.' Series Finale & His Standalone Movie Idea!

Magnum P.I. came to a conclusion on Wednesday night (January 3), and star Jay Hernandez is opening up about how he feels about the ending.

After the show’s conclusion, he spoke about the NBC show’s ending, as well as its potential future.

“I actually floated the idea of a standalone film. I suppose it’s still possible. If I’m being totally honest I didn’t love the show ending how it did,” he told a fan via Twitter.

“That being said, to all the #magnum #ohana thank you for always supporting us! Y’all have been AMAZING. We’re humbled by your dedication…” he continued.

After CBS canceled the reboot last year, Universal Television found a new home for the drama at its sister network NBC.

The series followed Thomas Magnum (Hernandez), a private investigator and former Navy SEAL, who solves crimes in the state after returning home from Afghanistan and repurposing his military skills.

