Steven Yeun Breaks Silence on Marvel's 'Thunderbolts' Exit, Explains What Happened

Steven Yeun made his first statement since having to back out of Marvel’s upcoming movie Thunderbolts.

The 40-year-old Beef star’s departure was reported earlier this week.

While speaking to Variety, he noted the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, which took place for months in 2023, were a factor.

“I think for me, time passing and things shifting kind of pulled me out of it. But Jake [Schreier], I know, is going to do an incredible job,” he said.

“I wanna do a Marvel movie,” he added.

“It took a lot of drafts on email to make sure that I conveyed the sincerity of how sorry I was to have to back out,” he added.

Steven then was asked what he’d want to do in the future with Marvel and said it’s too early for him to have anything in mind, adding, “I probably pissed off too many people leaving, so I’m just gonna say, ‘Thank you for having me.’”

“I have some ideas. But I heard if you put it out there, you’ll never get it, so I’ll keep it close to my chest,” he continued.

In Thunderbolts, Steven was rumored to portray Sentry.

According to Superhero Wikipedia, “Sentry is a superhero in the Marvel Universe and also carries within him the supervillain known as the Void.” The character reportedly has a ton of powers including: Superhuman strength, speed, stamina, agility, reflexes, senses, durability and invulnerability, energy projection and manipulation, matter manipulation, flight, telepathy, resurrection, healing factor, and mental projection.

