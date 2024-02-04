Dove Cameron & Maneskin's Damiano David Kiss, Make Red Carpet Debut at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Gala

Dove Cameron and Damiano David are red carpet official!

The 28-year-old singer and Schmigadoon actress and the 25-year-old Maneskin lead singer shared a kiss on the carpet Clive Davis’ Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons on Saturday night (February 3) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Dove looked gorgeous in a red dress while Damiano wore a vest and pants instead of a full suit.

After first being linked by fans back in September 2023, Dove and Damiano have traveled the world together while supporting each other’s work. She was seen attending Maneskin shows in New York City, Brazil, and Australia.

Just last week, the couple was spotted on a date night in Los Angeles and they’ve attended all the big parties during Grammys weekend.