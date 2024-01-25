Dove Cameron & Boyfriend Damiano David Spotted at Dinner with Friends in L.A.

Dove Cameron and Damiano David are still going strong as a couple!

The 28-year-old singer and Schmigadoon actress and the 25-year-old Maneskin lead singer were seen linking arms while leaving a dinner date on Wednesday night (January 24) in Los Angeles.

Dove and Damiano were joined by friends for a double date at Catch Steak in West Hollywood.

The couple has been linked since early November 2023, when Dove was spotted leaving a Maneskin concert in Brazil. She was first seen attending the Italian rock band’s Madison Square Garden concert in New York City back in September 2023. There were later reports in October that Dove and Damiano were spotted kissing at a party.

In late November, Dove and Damiano‘s relationship was confirmed when they were seen kissing on the beach in Australia. They’ve sure taken their romance all around the world already!

