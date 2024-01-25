Top Stories
Sofia Vergara Reveals Juicy Details About Celebrity Co-Stars (Calling 1 'Super Annoying' &amp; Another the Love of Her Life!)

Sofia Vergara Reveals Juicy Details About Celebrity Co-Stars (Calling 1 'Super Annoying' & Another the Love of Her Life!)

Ariana Grande Shares Glimpse of Herself as Glinda in 'Wicked' Movie

Ariana Grande Shares Glimpse of Herself as Glinda in 'Wicked' Movie

8 Netflix TV Shows Are Ending in 2024 (So Far)

8 Netflix TV Shows Are Ending in 2024 (So Far)

17 Stars Use Ozempic for Weight Loss, 17 More Have Denied Using the Drug!

17 Stars Use Ozempic for Weight Loss, 17 More Have Denied Using the Drug!

Thu, 25 January 2024 at 6:18 pm

'Night Court' Season 2 - 1 Star Promoted to Series Regular!

Continue Here »

'Night Court' Season 2 - 1 Star Promoted to Series Regular!

Night Court is back on our TV screens!

The NBC reboot series returned on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET.

The show follows judge Abby Stone, as she presides over the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court and tries to bring order to its crew.

And now that it’s back, there’s some great news: one new star has been bumped up to a series regular!

Click through to see who’s back for Night Court Season 2, and who just got upgraded to series regular…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: NBC
Posted to: Gary Anthony Williams, India de Beaufort, John Larroquette, Kapil Talwalkar, Lacretta, Melissa Rauch, NBC, Night Court, Nyambi Nyambi., Television