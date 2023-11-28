Dove Cameron & Maneskin's Damiano David Confirm Relationship by Kissing on the Beach, New Photos Surface

It looks like Dove Cameron and Damiano David are officially a couple!

The 27-year-old singer was spotted sharing a kiss with Damiano, 24, while hanging out on the beach together in Sydney, Australia.

New photos have emerged of the passionate makeout session at Bondi Beach. The couple was also seen strolling along the beach while holding hands.

The photos were published in the Italian magazine Chi and screencaps of the article have emerged on social media.

Rumors about Damiano and Dove first swirled a few weeks ago when she was spotted leaving his Maneskin concert in Brazil.

Fans previously caught Dove attending the Italian rock band’s Madison Square Garden concert in New York City back in September 2023. There were later unconfirmed reports in October that Dove and Damiano were spotted kissing at a party.

Damiano and his band Maneskin just wrapped their Australia and New Zealand dates and are now in Asia while Dove has likely returned home to the United States to do press for her upcoming album Alchemical.