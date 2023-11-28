Emma Watson Wears an Exposed Cut-Out Bra at 'We Dare to Dream' Premiere

Emma Watson wore a daring look during her latest red carpet appearance!

The 33-year-old wore a peekaboo cut-out bra while walking the carpet at the premiere screening of We Dare to Dream on Sunday (November 26) at Cineworld Leicester Square in London, England.

Emma was joined on the red carpet by activist Malala Yousafzai and director Waad Al-Kateab. During the Q&A session for the movie, she was seen asking a question.

We Dare to Dream is a new sports documentary that shows us the dramatic challenges faced by refugee athletes who competed for a place in the 2020 Olympic Games. Narrated in first person and often asking herself difficult questions, Al-Kateab listens to the athletes who have seen their dreams vanish and accompanies them through their suffering.

FYI: Emma is wearing an Alexander McQueen suit.