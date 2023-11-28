'Dancing With the Stars' Scores Revealed for All 5 Contestants on Semi-Finals Night!

The Dancing With the Stars semi-finals have come to a close and the scores have been revealed!

The semi-finals of ABC’s dancing competition series aired on Tuesday night (November 28) and the 5 remaining couples took to the ballroom for two dances.

Fans voted throughout the night and the voting methods closed right after the final performance of the night.

The Dancing with the Stars season 32 finale airs on Tuesday, December 5 at 8pm ET on ABC.

Click inside to see the scorecard for all contestants…

Xochitl Gomez and pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy – 60 out of 60 points

Alyson Hannigan and pro partner Sasha Farber – 51 out of 60 points

Charity Lawson and pro partner Artem Chigvintsev – 59 out of 60 points

Ariana Madix and pro partner Pasha Pashkov – 58 out of 60 points

Jason Mraz and pro partner Daniella Karagach – 57 out of 60 points

LEADERBOARD:

Xochitl & Val – 60

Charity & Artem – 59

Ariana & Pasha – 58

Jason & Daniella – 57

Alyson & Sasha – 51