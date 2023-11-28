'Dancing With the Stars' 2023 Spoilers: Shocking Twist Announced During Semi-Finals Eliminations

SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue reading if you don’t want to know what happened on Dancing With the Stars’ latest episode!

Episode 10 of Dancing With the Stars just aired on ABC on Tuesday (November 28).

5 contestants competed on the show for week 10 during the semi-finals and at the end of the episode, hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough made an announcement that shocked the ballroom.

Keep reading to find out more…

During the eliminations, Alfonso started naming all of the couples that would be dancing in next week’s finale.

To everyone’s surprise, he first named Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber as the first couple heading to the finale.

He then announced that Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev were safe, along with Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach.

It then looked like either Ariana Madix & Pasha Pashkov or Xochitl Gomez & Val Chmerkovskiy would be sent home, but Alfonso then announced that both couples are safe and will be heading to the finals too!

That means, in the DWTS season 32 finale FIVE couples will be competing for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy!

The Dancing with the Stars season 32 finale airs on Tuesday, December 5 at 8pm ET on ABC.