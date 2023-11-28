New 'The Boys' Spinoff In the Works, 2 Actors Revealed to Be Considering Roles

A new The Boys spinoff series is currently in the works!

The hit Prime Video series, based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, is set to head to Mexico for the second spinoff, The Boys: Mexico, according to Deadline.

Mexican actors Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal are signing on as executive producers, and they are both considering taking on acting roles in the new offshoot. If they do take roles, they will reportedly not be major roles.

Blue Beetle writer Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer is serving as creator, writer and executive producer, as well as co-showrunner, with the search underway for another co-showrunner.

Gareth also penned the upcoming El Muerto movie, starring Bad Bunny, which has actually been pulled from Sony’s release schedule.

Details on the premise for The Boys: Mexico are currently being kept under wraps, but it will shoot in Mexico.

Just a month ago, it was revealed that the first The Boys spinoff, Gen V, has been picked up for a second season.

The original The Boys series will also be back for a fourth season. See which stars are returning and who’s joining!