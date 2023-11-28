Top Stories
Tue, 28 November 2023 at 10:38 pm

Margot Robbie Goes Pretty in Pink for 'Barbie' Screening with Husband Tom Ackerley & Dua Lipa

Margot Robbie Goes Pretty in Pink for 'Barbie' Screening with Husband Tom Ackerley & Dua Lipa

Margot Robbie is continuing the Barbie press tour!

The 33-year-old Oscar-nominated actress walked arm-in-arm with husband Tom Ackerley as they arrived at a screening for her hit Greta Gerwig-directed movie held at the Peninsula Hotel in Tuesday night (November 28) in New York City.

For the screening, Margot went pretty in a pink outfit while Tom, also 33, wore a black coat over a beige turtleneck and navy pants. If you didn’t know, Margot and Tom produced the movie.

Also seen heading to the screening was Dua Lipa, who appeared in the movie and wrote the hit song “Dance the Night” for the soundtrack.

The night before, Margot and Tom attended the 2023 Gotham Awards, where she presented Greta with a Creator Tribute.

Greta recently addressed the possibility of of making a Barbie sequel.

Click through the gallery for 15+ pictures of Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley, & Dua Lipa stepping out in NYC…
Photos: Backgrid USA
