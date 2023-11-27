Margot Robbie & Husband Tom Ackerley Pose for Rare Red Carpet Photos as a Couple at Gotham Awards!

Margot Robbie and her husband Tom Ackerley have been on the red carpet together many times, but they rarely pose as a couple!

The longtime couple posed for some gorgeous couple photos while attending the 2023 Gotham Awards on Monday night (November 27) at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

Margot and Tom are producing partners in addition to being romantic partners, so many of their red carpet appearances have been alongside their other collaborators. They rarely pose together with no one else present!

The couple was at the show to celebrate Barbie‘s nomination for Outstanding Supporting Performance for Ryan Gosling‘s work in the film. He was unable to attend.

FYI: Margot is wearing Prada.

Browse through the gallery for 10+ photos of Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley at the Gotham Awards…