Fri, 02 February 2024 at 3:08 pm

Dove Cameron & Damiano David Attend Grammys Party, Called a 'Power Couple' By Maneskin's Label Head

Dove Cameron & Damiano David Attend Grammys Party, Called a 'Power Couple' By Maneskin's Label Head

Dove Cameron and Damiano David are bringing their relationship into Grammys weekend!

The hot new couple stepped out to attend Spotify’s 2024 Best New Artist Party on Thursday (February 1) at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles.

The couple has been linked since early November 2023, when Dove was spotted leaving his Maneskin concert in Brazil. She was first seen attending the Italian rock band’s Madison Square Garden concert in New York City back in September 2023. There were later reports in October that Dove and Damiano were spotted kissing at a party.

In late November, Dove and Damiano‘s relationship was confirmed when they were seen kissing on the beach in Australia.

Just last week, the couple was spotted on a date night in Los Angeles. They’ve sure taken their romance all around the world already!

At the Spotify party, the couple ran into Maneskin‘s Arista Records label boss David Massey, who snapped a pic of them together.

“The power couple @dovecameron and @damianodavid,” he captioned the below photo.
Photos: Getty
