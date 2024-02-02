Carl Weathers Dead - Rocky's Apollo Creed Actor Dies at 76

Carl Weathers has sadly passed away at the age of 76.

The beloved actor was best known for starring as Apollo Creed in the first four Rocky movies following a professional football career that saw him play for the Oakland Raiders.

Carl most recently starred as Greef Karga in the Star Wars series The Mandalorian, which earned him an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series. His other film highlights included roles in Predator and Adam Sandler movies like Happy Gilmore and Little Nicky.

Carl‘s family released a statement about his death, confirming he died on Thursday (February 1).

“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers,” his family said in a statement to Deadline. “He died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, February 1st, 2024. … Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend.”

Our thoughts are with Carl‘s loved ones at this difficult time. We have sadly lost several stars already in 2024.