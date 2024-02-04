Steph & Ayesha Curry Are Godparents to Lindsay Lohan & Bader Shammas' Son Luai!

Lindsay Lohan and her husband Bader Shammas recently welcomed their first child, a son named Luai, and now…we learned the baby’s godparents are Steph and Ayesha Curry!

The 37-year-old actress and her husband sat courtside to watch Steph and his NBA team, the Golden State Warriors, play against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night (February 3) in Atlanta, Ga.

After the game, Lindsay and Bader posed with Steph for a photo, but eagle-eyed fans saw what Steph wrote on his jersey that he gave the couple.

The jersey said, “To Luai” and “Your godparents love you! Warriors!!”

Ayesha‘s rep confirmed to the Today show that they are godparents to Luai after fans wondered.

Wondering how Lindsay and Bader know Steph and Ayesha?

Keep reading to find out more…

Lindsay and Ayesha are actually co-stars in the upcoming Netflix romantic comedy, Irish Wish! The movie is set to hit the streamer on March 15.

See the photos from the game, including what Steph wrote on his jersey…