Lana Del Rey & Quavo Spotted Arriving at Pre-Grammys Party Together

Lana Del Rey and Quavo are spending time together, which is obviously sparking some relationship buzz online right now.

The 38-year-old “Summertime Sadness” singer and the 32-year-old former Migos rapper were spotted heading into The Fleur Room for a pre-Grammys party on Saturday night (February 3) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Earlier in the evening, Lana was one of the many celebs who attended Clive Davis‘ annual pre-Grammy gala and we have photos of everyone who stepped out for the event.

It’s not clear how Lana and Quavo know each other or if there’s anything going on between them beyond being friends, but fans on social media have been commenting on how it’s a random pairing.

