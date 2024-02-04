Inside Clive Davis' 2024 Pre-Grammy Gala: See Full List of Every Celeb Who Attended (Photos)

Clive Davis always throws the most star-studded party during Grammys Weekend every year, and 2024 was no exception!

The legendary music mogul hosted the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons on Saturday night (February 3) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Some of the celebs who walked the red carpet included Ice Spice, Dua Lipa, Sabrina Carpenter, Megan Thee Stallion, and Lana Del Rey.

Legendary stars like Meryl Streep, Cher, Tom Hanks, and more were all there. It was a family affair for Meryl, whose son-in-law Mark Ronson is nominated for several awards at the Grammys this year. He was joined by wife Grace Gummer.

Sony Music Publishing Chairman and CEO Jon Platt was honored at the event.

Head inside to see all of the celebs who attended…

Keep scrolling to see all of the celebs who attended…

Meryl Streep and Cher

Clive Davis

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson

Public Enemy’s Chuck D and Flavor Flav

Megan Thee Stallion

Dove Cameron and Damiano David

Janelle Monae

Lana Del Rey

Boygenius (Julien Baker, Lucy Dacus, Phoebe Bridgers)

Paris Hilton

Dua Lipa

Machine Gun Kelly

Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer

Ellie Goulding

Lenny Kravitz

Sabrina Carpenter

Ice Spice

Brandi Carlile and Catherine Shepherd

Serena Williams

Tyla

Niecy Nash-Betts and wife Jessica Betts

Kylie Minogue

Josh Groban and girlfriend Natalie McQueen

Avril Lavigne

Summer Walker

Renee Rapp

Bebe Rexha

Coco Jones

Troye Sivan

Noah Kahan

Keke Palmer

David Foster and Katharine McPhee

Andra Day

Shania Twain

Charli XCX

Chloe and Halle Bailey

Julia Garner and Mark Foster

Jelly Roll

Frankie Valli and wife Jackie Jacobs

Don Lemon and husband Tim Malone

Dionne Warwick

Justin Tranter

The War and Treaty

Victoria Monet

Lainey Wilson

Monica

JC Chasez

Van Jones

George Clinton

Sandra Lee

Nancy Pelosi and husband Paul

Maluma

Diane Warren

Laufey

Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen

Jon Bon Jovi and family

Babyface

Benny Blanco

Jon Platt

Charlotte Lawrence and Andrew Watt

Caroline Polachek

Aiyana Lee

Meg Donnelly

Smokey Robinson

Gayle King

Debbie Gibson

Jay Shetty

Peso Pluma and Nicki Nicole

Bella Harris

Jermaine Dupri

Keyshia Cole

Mike WiLL Made-It

Erich Bergen and girlfriend Alexa Goodrow

Jasmine Amy Rogers

Candy Spelling and Josh Flagg

Diplo

Harvey Mason Jr. and Britt Mason

Gladys Knight

Kat Graham

Coi Leray

David Guetta and Jessica Ledon

Tainy

Samara Joy

Amanda Kloots

Ne-Yo