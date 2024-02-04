Inside Clive Davis' 2024 Pre-Grammy Gala: See Full List of Every Celeb Who Attended (Photos)
Clive Davis always throws the most star-studded party during Grammys Weekend every year, and 2024 was no exception!
The legendary music mogul hosted the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons on Saturday night (February 3) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Some of the celebs who walked the red carpet included Ice Spice, Dua Lipa, Sabrina Carpenter, Megan Thee Stallion, and Lana Del Rey.
Legendary stars like Meryl Streep, Cher, Tom Hanks, and more were all there. It was a family affair for Meryl, whose son-in-law Mark Ronson is nominated for several awards at the Grammys this year. He was joined by wife Grace Gummer.
Sony Music Publishing Chairman and CEO Jon Platt was honored at the event.
Head inside to see all of the celebs who attended…
Meryl Streep and Cher
Clive Davis
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson
Public Enemy’s Chuck D and Flavor Flav
Megan Thee Stallion
Dove Cameron and Damiano David
Janelle Monae
Lana Del Rey
Boygenius (Julien Baker, Lucy Dacus, Phoebe Bridgers)
Paris Hilton
Dua Lipa
Machine Gun Kelly
Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer
Ellie Goulding
Lenny Kravitz
Sabrina Carpenter
Ice Spice
Brandi Carlile and Catherine Shepherd
Serena Williams
Tyla
Niecy Nash-Betts and wife Jessica Betts
Kylie Minogue
Josh Groban and girlfriend Natalie McQueen
Avril Lavigne
Summer Walker
Renee Rapp
Bebe Rexha
Coco Jones
Troye Sivan
Noah Kahan
Keke Palmer
David Foster and Katharine McPhee
Andra Day
Shania Twain
Charli XCX
Chloe and Halle Bailey
Julia Garner and Mark Foster
Jelly Roll
Frankie Valli and wife Jackie Jacobs
Don Lemon and husband Tim Malone
Dionne Warwick
Justin Tranter
The War and Treaty
Victoria Monet
Lainey Wilson
Monica
JC Chasez
Van Jones
George Clinton
Sandra Lee
Nancy Pelosi and husband Paul
Maluma
Diane Warren
Laufey
Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen
Jon Bon Jovi and family
Babyface
Benny Blanco
Jon Platt
Charlotte Lawrence and Andrew Watt
Caroline Polachek
Aiyana Lee
Meg Donnelly
Smokey Robinson
Gayle King
Debbie Gibson
Jay Shetty
Peso Pluma and Nicki Nicole
Bella Harris
Jermaine Dupri
Keyshia Cole
Mike WiLL Made-It
Erich Bergen and girlfriend Alexa Goodrow
Jasmine Amy Rogers
Candy Spelling and Josh Flagg
Diplo
Harvey Mason Jr. and Britt Mason
Gladys Knight
Kat Graham
Coi Leray
David Guetta and Jessica Ledon
Tainy
Samara Joy
Amanda Kloots
Ne-Yo
Jeezy