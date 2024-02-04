Top Stories
Inside Clive Davis' 2024 Pre-Grammy Gala: See Full List of Every Celeb Who Attended (Photos)

Ayo Edebiri References 2020 Podcast Comments About Jennifer Lopez in 'SNL' Sketch

Dove Cameron & Maneskin's Damiano David Kiss, Make Red Carpet Debut at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Gala

Nicola Peltz Gets Support From Husband Brooklyn Beckham, Selena Gomez & More Stars at 'Lola' Premiere in L.A.

Sun, 04 February 2024 at 4:58 am

Clive Davis always throws the most star-studded party during Grammys Weekend every year, and 2024 was no exception!

The legendary music mogul hosted the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons on Saturday night (February 3) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Some of the celebs who walked the red carpet included Ice Spice, Dua Lipa, Sabrina Carpenter, Megan Thee Stallion, and Lana Del Rey.

Legendary stars like Meryl Streep, Cher, Tom Hanks, and more were all there. It was a family affair for Meryl, whose son-in-law Mark Ronson is nominated for several awards at the Grammys this year. He was joined by wife Grace Gummer.

Sony Music Publishing Chairman and CEO Jon Platt was honored at the event.

Head inside to see all of the celebs who attended…

Meryl Streep and Cher at the Clive Davis Party

Clive Davis at the Clive Davis Party

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson at the Clive Davis Party

Public Enemy’s Chuck D and Flavor Flav at the Clive Davis Party

Megan Thee Stallion at the Clive Davis Party

Dove Cameron and Damiano David at the Clive Davis Party

Janelle Monae at the Clive Davis Party

Lana Del Rey at the Clive Davis Party

Boygenius (Julien Baker, Lucy Dacus, Phoebe Bridgers) at the Clive Davis Party

Paris Hilton at the Clive Davis Party

Dua Lipa at the Clive Davis Party

Machine Gun Kelly at the Clive Davis Party

Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer at the Clive Davis Party

Ellie Goulding at the Clive Davis Party

Lenny Kravitz at the Clive Davis Party

Sabrina Carpenter at the Clive Davis Party

Ice Spice at the Clive Davis Party

Brandi Carlile and Catherine Shepherd at the Clive Davis Party

Serena Williams at the Clive Davis Party

Tyla at the Clive Davis Party

Niecy Nash-Betts and wife Jessica Betts at the Clive Davis Party

Kylie Minogue at the Clive Davis Party

Josh Groban and girlfriend Natalie McQueen at the Clive Davis Party

Avril Lavigne at the Clive Davis Party

Summer Walker at the Clive Davis Party

Renee Rapp at the Clive Davis Party

Bebe Rexha at the Clive Davis Party

Coco Jones at the Clive Davis Party

Troye Sivan at the Clive Davis Party

Noah Kahan at the Clive Davis Party

Keke Palmer at the Clive Davis Party

David Foster and Katharine McPhee at the Clive Davis Party

Andra Day at the Clive Davis Party

Shania Twain at the Clive Davis Party

Charli XCX at the Clive Davis Party

Chloe and Halle Bailey at the Clive Davis Party

Julia Garner and Mark Foster at the Clive Davis Party

Jelly Roll at the Clive Davis Party

Frankie Valli and wife Jackie Jacobs at the Clive Davis Party

Don Lemon and husband Tim Malone at the Clive Davis Party

Dionne Warwick at the Clive Davis Party

Justin Tranter at the Clive Davis Party

The War and Treaty at the Clive Davis Party

Victoria Monet at the Clive Davis Party

Lainey Wilson at the Clive Davis Party

Monica at the Clive Davis Party

JC Chasez at the Clive Davis Party

Van Jones at the Clive Davis Party

George Clinton at the Clive Davis Party

Sandra Lee at the Clive Davis Party

Nancy Pelosi and husband Paul at the Clive Davis Party

Maluma at the Clive Davis Party

Diane Warren at the Clive Davis Party

Laufey at the Clive Davis Party

Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen at the Clive Davis Party

Jon Bon Jovi and family at the Clive Davis Party

Babyface at the Clive Davis Party

Benny Blanco at the Clive Davis Party

Jon Platt at the Clive Davis Party

Charlotte Lawrence and Andrew Watt at the Clive Davis Party

Caroline Polachek at the Clive Davis Party

Aiyana Lee at the Clive Davis Party

Meg Donnelly at the Clive Davis Party

Smokey Robinson at the Clive Davis Party

Gayle King at the Clive Davis Party

Debbie Gibson at the Clive Davis Party

Jay Shetty at the Clive Davis Party

Peso Pluma and Nicki Nicole at the Clive Davis Party

Bella Harris at the Clive Davis Party

Jermaine Dupri at the Clive Davis Party

Keyshia Cole at the Clive Davis Party

Mike WiLL Made-It at the Clive Davis Party

Erich Bergen and girlfriend Alexa Goodrow at the Clive Davis Party

Jasmine Amy Rogers at the Clive Davis Party

Candy Spelling and Josh Flagg at the Clive Davis Party

Diplo at the Clive Davis Party

Harvey Mason Jr. and Britt Mason at the Clive Davis Party

Gladys Knight at the Clive Davis Party

Kat Graham at the Clive Davis Party

Coi Leray at the Clive Davis Party

David Guetta and Jessica Ledon at the Clive Davis Party

Tainy at the Clive Davis Party

Samara Joy at the Clive Davis Party

Amanda Kloots at the Clive Davis Party

Ne-Yo at the Clive Davis Party

Jeezy at the Clive Davis Party

