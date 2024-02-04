Top Stories
Selena Gomez Debuts New Bangs at the Red Carpet Premiere of 'Lola'

Selena Gomez Debuts New Bangs at the Red Carpet Premiere of 'Lola'

Selena Gomez has a new look!

The 31-year-old Rare singer and beauty entrepreneur attended the premiere of the movie Lola in support of her friend Nicola Peltz Beckham on Saturday night (February 3) at Regency Bruin Theatre in Los Angeles.

And fans quickly discovered that Selena is rocking a whole new ‘do!

Keep reading to find out more…

After debuting a shorter cut last month while hosting events for Rare Beauty, she showed off bangs that Vogue described as bringing the “iconic bangs” of BFF Taylor Swift and a touch of “French girl je ne sais quoi” Brigitte Bardot to mind.

The outlet also pointed out that Selena‘s hairstylist, Marissa Marino, was likely responsible for the new fringe.

So many stars turned out to support Nicola‘s new movie – find out who else!

See photos of Selena Gomez‘s new look inside….
Photos: Getty
