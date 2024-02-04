Grammys 2024 Performers - Full Performer List Revealed!

The 2024 Grammys are happening tonight (Sunday, February 4), and the performers list is here!

The 66th annual Grammy Awards will take place at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena and air live beginning at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.

Trevor Noah returns as host for this year’s ceremony.

This year’s nominations are led by SZA with nine nominations including Record, Album and Song of the Year, followed by Phoebe Bridgers, Serban Ghenea and Victoria Monét who have seven noms. Check out the full list of nominees!

Click through to see the performers for the 2024 ceremony…