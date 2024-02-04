'General Hospital' Star Tyler Christopher's Death - Officials Reveal New Details

There are new details surrounding the tragic death of Tyler Christopher.

The General Hospital actor passed away on October 31, 2023 at the age of 50, and now officials are sharing new details about the circumstances.

Tyler‘s death was due to positional asphyxia due to acute alcohol intoxication, with a contributing factor of coronary artery atherosclerosis, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office, via E! News.

The autopsy report noted that Tyler was last seen one day before “heavily intoxicated.” When a friend went to check on him the following day, he was found unresponsive by his bed in a “position that would compromise his breathing,” according to the report.

A forensic pathologist discovered hardening in Tyler‘s coronary arteries and fatty change of the liver, listed as effects of “natural disease” in the report. A toxicology test showed a blood alcohol level of 0.327 percent with no drugs or medications detected in his system.

The report concluded that Tyler‘s manner of death was an accident “based on the autopsy findings and the circumstances surrounding the death.”

