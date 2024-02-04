Colman Domingo Reveals How He Met His Husband Almost 20 Years Ago

Colman Domingo is opening up about his love life.

The 54-year-old Euphoria star got candid about his relationship with husband Raúl Aktanov Domingo during an interview on The Graham Norton Show.

“You’re in Berkeley, California in 2005 and you’re minding your business going into a Walgreens,” he began to explain. “I’m just going there in Berkeley to get a mask for the night, you know, facial mask. So I’m walking in and I see someone walking out, has beautiful hair down to here, lip piercing, beautiful. I see this guy and we look at each other. I’m like, ‘Oh my God.’ And I’m on the phone and I come outside and we look at each other and he’s talking to this young woman and she seemed to be angry about something.”

Keep reading to find out more…

He said: “I get off the phone. They walk off down the street but he keeps looking back and I wave, but he just keeps going and then I’m just dumbfounded.”

Colman went on to say he ended up in a Blockbuster video store across the street. “I don’t even know what I’m doing but I decided to look at my watch and it was 8:03, and I came back outside and I thought, ‘Is he here?’ and I thought, ‘Well, maybe I’ll come back next Sunday and he’ll be here.’ I’m that kind of hopeless romantic.”

Three days later, while on Craigslist searching for a used computer, he thought: “I thought maybe I’ll place one of those ‘Missed Connections’ ads. I wondered if they work, because I would read them on the subway. I go to page two of them. As I’m reading and I see, ‘Saw you outside of Walgreens. Berkeley.’”

“He placed an ad for me two hours before. I jumped up, I was like, ‘Are you kidding me? That’s me!’ He described me with my fauxhawk—it was 2005.”

Colman said he and Raúl met up three days later and had their first date, which ended up with the two of them spending the night together.

“I was trying to be a good boy and go home. He said, ‘Can you stay over?’ I said, ‘Sure but let’s just cuddle,.’ We cuddled. I thought he was asleep—4:00 in the morning. I couldn’t sleep and I said, ‘I think I love you and you’re about to change my life.’ And we’ve been together for almost 19 years.”

Find out which stars got kicked off of dating apps!

Watch him explain…