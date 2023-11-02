Vanessa Marcil Remembers Ex-Fiancé Tyler Christopher After His Passing

Vanessa Marcil is paying tribute to her late ex-fiancé Tyler Christopher.

If you didn’t know, Vanessa and Tyler both appeared on the ABC soap opera General Hospital and the two dated and were briefly engaged before splitting up.

On Tuesday (October 31), Tyler died at the age of 50 due to a “cardiac arrest.”

Following his passing, Vanessa took to her Instagram Story to remember Tyler.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Goodnight sweet prince RIP Tyler Christopher,” Vanessa wrote on Story along with a photo of Tyler. “Sending prayers of comfort to those that loved Tyler, he will be missed.”

Vanessa also shared several throwbacks of her and Tyler throughout the years, writing, Ugh, another loss! Waaaay too young” and “Rest in peace bubs.”

In the aftermath of the heartbreaking news, one of Tyler‘s fans revealed how he was doing only a month ago.