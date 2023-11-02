Top Stories
Kardashian/Jenner Family Personal Assistants (Both Past &amp; Present): Why They Quit, Who Was Fired, What Will Get You Sued, &amp; More!

Kardashian/Jenner Family Personal Assistants (Both Past & Present): Why They Quit, Who Was Fired, What Will Get You Sued, & More!

'Friends' Director Reveals Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox &amp; Lisa Kudrow's Initial Text Reaction to Matthew Perry's Death

'Friends' Director Reveals Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox & Lisa Kudrow's Initial Text Reaction to Matthew Perry's Death

Thu, 02 November 2023 at 5:25 pm

Vanessa Marcil Remembers Ex-Fiancé Tyler Christopher After His Passing

Vanessa Marcil Remembers Ex-Fiancé Tyler Christopher After His Passing

Vanessa Marcil is paying tribute to her late ex-fiancé Tyler Christopher.

If you didn’t know, Vanessa and Tyler both appeared on the ABC soap opera General Hospital and the two dated and were briefly engaged before splitting up.

On Tuesday (October 31), Tyler died at the age of 50 due to a “cardiac arrest.”

Following his passing, Vanessa took to her Instagram Story to remember Tyler.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Goodnight sweet prince RIP Tyler Christopher,” Vanessa wrote on Story along with a photo of Tyler. “Sending prayers of comfort to those that loved Tyler, he will be missed.”

Vanessa also shared several throwbacks of her and Tyler throughout the years, writing, Ugh, another loss! Waaaay too young” and “Rest in peace bubs.”

In the aftermath of the heartbreaking news, one of Tyler‘s fans revealed how he was doing only a month ago.

Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: General Hospital, Tyler Christopher, Vanessa Marcil

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Chris Olsen makes his red carpet debut with his new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Billie Eilish is showing off her massive back tattoo - Just Jared Jr
  • Watch Sabrina Carpenter's new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • There was a mini Good Luck Charlie reunion - Just Jared Jr