Tyler Christopher was Focused on His Sobriety & Children Before His Tragic Death

One of Tyler Christopher‘s dedicated fans opened up about the soap opera actor’s goals shortly before his death.

The actor, best known for bringing Nikolas Cassadine to life on General Hospital, passed away at the age of 50.

In the aftermath of the heartbreaking news, one of Tyler‘s fans revealed how he was doing only a month ago.

Superfan Joanne Morrissey told People that Tyler was focused on his sobriety and his children when she saw him at a fan event. The actor shared two children with ex-wife, Brienne Pedigo.

“He talked a lot about [his kids], so in this particular instance, when I asked him, he explained that he tried to see them,” she recalled. “I think he said once a month he tried to go to visit them… but you know he had to do it over a three-day period.”

She said that Tyler, who struggled with alcoholism, had “passed out on the couch” the last time he was supposed to see his kids.

“And I could sense and I could tell from the way he was describing that he had a really hard time forgiving himself for that,” Joanne said.

That seemed to mark a turning point for the star, who was reportedly six months sober and was hoping to see his children in mid-October.

“His kids were now his priority,” Joanne reiterated. “He was going to get sober, as difficult as it was, and stay sober so that he could see his kids again.”

Our continued thoughts go out to everyone who knew and loved Tyler at this difficult time.