Inside Clive Davis' 2024 Pre-Grammy Gala: See Full List of Every Celeb Who Attended (Photos)

Ayo Edebiri References 2020 Podcast Comments About Jennifer Lopez in 'SNL' Sketch

Dove Cameron & Maneskin's Damiano David Kiss, Make Red Carpet Debut at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Gala

Nicola Peltz Gets Support From Husband Brooklyn Beckham, Selena Gomez & More Stars at 'Lola' Premiere in L.A.

Sun, 04 February 2024 at 3:44 am

Katharine McPhee & David Foster Celebrate During Grammys Weekend Before Heading Out on Tour!

Katharine McPhee and David Foster are just days away from heading out on tour, but they’re taking some time to enjoy Grammys weekend first!

The married couple was spotted attending the two most important parties ahead of the Grammys.

First up, Kat stunned in a black gown while walking the carpet with David at the 2024 MusiCares Person Of The Year Honoring Jon Bon Jovi on Friday night (February 2) in Los Angeles.

On Saturday night (February 3), Kat wore a light blue gown for Clive Davis’ Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The Intimate Evening with David Foster & Katharine McPhee Tour kicks off on February 13 in Florida and will run through mid-May with stops in Tennesse, South Carolina, North Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and more. Check out tour dates here!

FYI: Katharine is wearing an Afffair Haute Couture dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, a Tyler Ellis clutch, and jewelry by Platt Boutique at the MusiCares gala.
Photos: Getty
