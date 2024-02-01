Victoria Monet Reveals Frustrating Part of Her Connection to Ariana Grande, Opens Up About Her Sexuality

Victoria Monet is getting real about her friendship with Ariana Grande and her sexuality.

The 34-year-old singer and songwriter is having a moment in the spotlight after years of writing hits for artists like Ariana and Blackpink.

She’s nominated in seven categories for the 2024 Grammys and is the second most-nominated artist following SZA.

In a new interview with Variety, Victoria shared that it’s difficult always being asked about Ariana. She also explained why it was hard to come out as bisexual.

The talented artist helped pen Ariana‘s 2019 Hot 100 chart-toppers, “7 Rings” and “thank u, next.”

“I’m super thankful because [Ariana] as a friend had done so much to put my name in people’s mouths and make sure she’s crediting everyone that’s writing for her,” Victoria shared. “But in interviews, I just want to talk about my artistry and they’re like, ‘What’s Ariana’s favorite color?’ I’m like, uh, you should ask her.”

Victoria came out as bisexual in a November 2018 post on X (formerly Twitter). She was initially worried that sharing her true self would hurt her career.

“I thought that conforming would make me go further,” she recalled. “Being picturesque, straight…It almost felt like you didn’t want to add any more weights to your ankles trying to win a race. It’s like, you’re already a woman, you’re already Black — you’d better pick a struggle.”

Victoria recently revealed that she lost one of Ariana‘s “7 Rings” and shared how the singer reacted.