Donald Glover Provides Update on 'Community' Movie Following Chevy Chase Comments on Hit Show

Donald Glover provided an update on the Community movie that is currently in development.

The 40-year-old Mr. & Mrs. Smith actor starred in the hit TV series from 2009 until 2015, and is one of several stars confirmed to be returning for a movie.

While on the red carpet for the premiere of his new show, Donald shared an exciting progress update. His good news comes a few months after series star Chevy Chase dissed the show.

“I was told that the script — literally, I was texting today — I was told that the script was done,” Donald updated ET. He hasn’t gotten to read it yet, but he stressed that he was very interested in returning to film.

There’s one caveat: “It’s really just a schedule thing [but] I’m in,” he explained. “I’m all in.”

Seven cast members are expected to return for the movie. One actor who is not expected to make a comeback is Chevy.

In late 2023, the actor went viral after deeming the show not “funny enough.” Another costar responded to the diss.