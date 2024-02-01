Renee Rapp Opens Up About Coming Out Publicly, Reading Comments That Made Her Feel 'Like Sh-t'

Renee Rapp is opening up about publicly coming out as queer.

The 24-year-old Mean Girls star first came out as bisexual and has since shared that she now identifies as gay.

On Wednesday (January 31), she appeared on TikTok Star Jake Shane‘s podcast, Therapuss, and the duo discussed her public coming out in 2020.

During the episode, Jake suggested that people pausing their lives during the Covid-19 pandemic as well as the rise of TikTok contributed to more and more queer folks coming out in 2020.

“The first time I ever publicly talked about being gay was in 2020,” Renee said. “I remember ’cause I remember it being, like, a thing. I was like, ‘Am I gonna post online that I’m a little gay?’”

She recalled going a little “crazy” when she read all the comments and shared that she felt “like sh-t.”

Watch Renee Rapp and Jake Shane’s conversation here!

