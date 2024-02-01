Demi Lovato Heats Up the Red Carpet & Stage During Red Dress Collection Concert

Demi Lovato showed off a fierce sense of style both on the red carpet and onstage during The American Heart Association’s Red Dress Collection Concert 2024 on Wednesday night (January 31) in New York City.

The 31-year-old “Cool for the Summer” attended the event at Jazz at Lincoln Center and wowed in a dress dress.

They changed into a red power suit before taking the stage to belt out some hits.

Demi is one of a multitude of stars who attended the charity event. Since there were so many people, we pulled them all together for you to easily peruse. That way you can see who was there and what they were wearing.

Richa Moorjani

Brandi Rhodes

Brianne Howey

Yvonne Orji

Mickey Guyton

Francia Raisa

Katherine McNamara

Star Jones

Heather and Terry Dubrow

Bellamy Young

Ana Navarro

Dominique Jackson

Elizabeth Rohm

Samira Wiley

Sherri Shepherd

Susan Lucci

Damar, Nancy, Mario and Damir Hamlin with Nancy Brown

Mira Sorvino

Demi Lovato

