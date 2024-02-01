Top Stories
Thu, 01 February 2024 at 1:21 am

Demi Lovato Heats Up the Red Carpet & Stage During Red Dress Collection Concert

Demi Lovato Heats Up the Red Carpet & Stage During Red Dress Collection Concert

Demi Lovato showed off a fierce sense of style both on the red carpet and onstage during The American Heart Association’s Red Dress Collection Concert 2024 on Wednesday night (January 31) in New York City.

The 31-year-old “Cool for the Summer” attended the event at Jazz at Lincoln Center and wowed in a dress dress.

They changed into a red power suit before taking the stage to belt out some hits.

Demi is one of a multitude of stars who attended the charity event. Since there were so many people, we pulled them all together for you to easily peruse. That way you can see who was there and what they were wearing.

Head inside to see all of the photos…

Scroll through all of the photos from The American Heart Association’s Red Dress Collection Concert 2024 below…

Richa Moorjani

Richa Moorjani

brandi rhodes

Brandi Rhodes

Brianne Howey

Brianne Howey

Yvonne Orji

Yvonne Orji

Mickey Guyton

Mickey Guyton

Francia Raisa

Francia Raisa

Katherine McNamara

Katherine McNamara

Star Jones

Star Jones

Heather and Terry Dubrow

Heather and Terry Dubrow

Bellamy Young

Bellamy Young

Ana Navarro

Ana Navarro

Dominique Jackson

Dominique Jackson

Elizabeth Rohm

Elizabeth Rohm

Samira Wiley

Samira Wiley

Sherri Shepherd

Sherri Shepherd

Susan Lucci

Susan Lucci

Damar, Nina, Mario and Damir Hamlin with nancy Brown

Damar, Nancy, Mario and Damir Hamlin with Nancy Brown

Mira Sorvino

Mira Sorvino

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato

Scroll through even more photos from the event in the gallery…
Just Jared on Facebook
red dress pics 01
red dress pics 02
red dress pics 03
red dress pics 04
red dress pics 05
red dress pics 06
red dress pics 07
red dress pics 08
red dress pics 09
red dress pics 10
red dress pics 11
red dress pics 12
red dress pics 13
red dress pics 14
red dress pics 15
red dress pics 16
red dress pics 17
red dress pics 18
red dress pics 19
red dress pics 20
red dress pics 21
red dress pics 22
red dress pics 23
red dress pics 24
red dress pics 25
red dress pics 26
red dress pics 27
red dress pics 28
red dress pics 29
red dress pics 30
red dress pics 31
red dress pics 32
red dress pics 33
red dress pics 34
red dress pics 35
red dress pics 36
red dress pics 37
red dress pics 38
red dress pics 39
red dress pics 40
red dress pics 41
red dress pics 42
red dress pics 43
red dress pics 44
red dress pics 45
red dress pics 46

Photos: Getty
Posted to: ana navarro, Bellamy Young, Brandi Rhodes, Brianne Howey, Damar Hamlin, Demi Lovato, Dominique Jackson, Elizabeth Rohm, Katherine McNamara, Mickey Guyton, Mira Sorvino, Richa Moorjani, Samira Wiley, Sherri Shepherd, Star Jones, Susan Lucci, Yvonne Orji