Lily Collins Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute for Famous Father Phil Collins' 73rd Birthday

Lily Collins is celebrating dad Phil Collins‘ 73rd birthday!

The 34-year-old Emily in Paris actress paid tribute to her music legend father with an adorable throwback photo and a touching caption on Instagram.

She shared a snapshot of her and Phil skiing together with her 28 million followers.

In the photo, a young Lily and her father can be seen posing at the bottom of a ski slope and grinning. The actress is in a red puffy jacket for the occasion, while her father appears to be keeping warm in a black one.

“Happy birthday dad!” Lily wrote in her caption. “Whether on a wintery slope adventure or a clear day on Lake Geneva, you were always my ski wing man.”

She continued, “Love you to the top of the highest mountain and to the bottom of the deepest wave. Celebrating and hugging you from here BIG TIME…”

Lily recently channeled Emily in Paris to help promote the 2024 Olympic Games.