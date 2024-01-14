Lily Collins Channels 'Emily in Paris' to Promote 2024 Olympics

Lily Collins is bringing back Emily in Paris ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games!

If you didn’t know, the 34-year-old actress stars as Emily Cooper in the Netflix series, which chronicles its main character’s ups and downs as an American expat living and working in Paris.

The 2024 Olympics will take place in the French capital city from July 26 to August 11.

On Saturday (January 13), NBC Sports unveiled a promo clip featuring Lily in her Emily in Paris role!

In the 50-second video, Lily‘s character stands in front of a room of executives and pitches an idea for Team USA track star Noah Lyles to wear a uniform made by a fictional designer in the series, Pierre Caudault.

If you missed it, Megan Thee Stallion starred in her own promotional clip for the 2024 Paris Olympics!

Watch Lily Collins’ full promo video here…