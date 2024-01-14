Top Stories
Sun, 14 January 2024 at 3:25 pm

Lauren Sanchez Wears Sheer Look While Out with Jeff Bezos in Milan

Engaged couple Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez hold hands while arriving to a party during Milan Fashion Week on Saturday (January 13) in Milan, Italy.

The 60-year-old billionaire Amazon founder and his 54-year-old partner were also seen earlier in the day while out and about in the Italian city.

The pair have been in town celebrating Bezos‘ birthday, which was on January 12.

If you don’t know, the couple got engaged back in May of 2023. It’s unclear when they will be getting married at this time.

The couple first went public with their relationship back in 2019, following Jeff‘s split with his wife of over 24 years, Mackenzie Scott. Lauren was formerly married to CAA’s Patrick Whitesell. The news of their divorce in 2019 came one day after Jeff Bezos‘ divorce was finalized.
Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez