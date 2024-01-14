Who Is Jordan Love Dating? Girlfriend Ronika Stone Has Been Cheering Him On All Season!

Top Stories
Sun, 14 January 2024 at 3:00 pm

Jordan Love is playing in his first NFL playoff game today with the Green Bay Packers, and while you’re watching, you might be wondering a bit about his love life and dating history.

The 25-year-old quarterback is dating a fellow athlete named Ronika Stone! If you don’t know, she was an all-star volleyball player for the University of Oregon, playing all four years there as a journalism major.

Keep reading to find out more…

After her senior year, she became the all-time career leader in hitting percentage at .336, according to the school’s site. She totaled 1,251 kills, 2,669 total attacks, and 485 total blocks during her athletic career at the University of Oregon, ranking third of all time in the school’s history!

It is not clear how Jordan and Ronika met, but she has featured him on her social media for quite some time. She even posed with him on the field during this past Sunday’s game (alongside his mom, Anna Love!) You can see another photo of Ronika at the team’s game here.

Best of luck to the teams playing in the playoffs! Find out more NFL news!
Photos: Getty
