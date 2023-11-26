Top Stories
5 Biggest Things We Learned From the First Reviews of Beyonce's 'Renaissance' Tour Movie: Surgery, Blue Ivy Carter Seeing Negative Reviews &amp; More!

5 Biggest Things We Learned From the First Reviews of Beyonce's 'Renaissance' Tour Movie: Surgery, Blue Ivy Carter Seeing Negative Reviews & More!

All the Members of Destiny's Child Supported Beyonc&eacute; at Her 'Renaissance' Movie Premiere!

All the Members of Destiny's Child Supported Beyoncé at Her 'Renaissance' Movie Premiere!

Here's Why Taylor Swift Didn't Attend Beyonce's Movie Premiere After Bey&rsquo;s Surprise 'Eras Tour' Premiere Appearance

Here's Why Taylor Swift Didn't Attend Beyonce's Movie Premiere After Bey’s Surprise 'Eras Tour' Premiere Appearance

Tiffany Haddish Arrested for 2nd DUI, Reportedly Fell Asleep at Wheel

Tiffany Haddish Arrested for 2nd DUI, Reportedly Fell Asleep at Wheel

Sun, 26 November 2023 at 2:22 pm

Megan Thee Stallion Brings 'Hot Girl Style' to the Paris 2024 Olympics in New NBC Commercial - Watch!

Megan Thee Stallion Brings 'Hot Girl Style' to the Paris 2024 Olympics in New NBC Commercial - Watch!

Megan Thee Stallion is gearing up for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris!

The 28-year-old “Savage” rapper promoted the upcoming sporting event in a new NBC commercial!

Keep reading to find out more…

Megan debuted the ad on her Instagram on Friday (November 24).

In the clip, she can be seen jamming to NBC’s Olympic theme with some winged, fire-breathing horses, and later telling a panel of executives, “and that is the Olympics, hot girl style.”

Megan captioned her post: “Hotties, we going to Thee Paris Olympics. Be ready on July 2024, Hot Girl Style! #parisolympics”

The hip-hop star recently released her new single, “Cobra,” and we broke down the lyrics!

Watch the Megan Thee Stallion’s full NBC commercial here…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Megan Thee Stallion, NBC, olympics

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images