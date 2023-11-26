Megan Thee Stallion Brings 'Hot Girl Style' to the Paris 2024 Olympics in New NBC Commercial - Watch!

Megan Thee Stallion is gearing up for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris!

The 28-year-old “Savage” rapper promoted the upcoming sporting event in a new NBC commercial!

Keep reading to find out more…

Megan debuted the ad on her Instagram on Friday (November 24).

In the clip, she can be seen jamming to NBC’s Olympic theme with some winged, fire-breathing horses, and later telling a panel of executives, “and that is the Olympics, hot girl style.”

Megan captioned her post: “Hotties, we going to Thee Paris Olympics. Be ready on July 2024, Hot Girl Style! #parisolympics”

The hip-hop star recently released her new single, “Cobra,” and we broke down the lyrics!

Watch the Megan Thee Stallion’s full NBC commercial here…