Donald Glover Reveals the Advice Brad Pitt Had For Him Ahead of Filming 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith'

Donald Glover revealed the advice that he got from Brad Pitt before he began filming Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

The 40-year-old actor is set to play John Smith in the new show (alongside Maya Erskine), which is a reimagining of the 2005 movie Brad starred in with Angelina Jolie.

While attending the show’s Brooklyn premiere at The Weylin on Wednesday (January 31), Donald opened up about a conversation that he had with his predecessor in the role.

“I was like, you know, ‘Is there any pitfalls or anything,’” Donald told Extra about his conversation with Brad. “He was like, ‘No, I’m sure you’ll do great. Just follow the idea. It really is just about relationships.’”

Donald continued, sharing, “So I think I was like, I just want to focus on the relationship part of this… I think we really lock down, like, the kind of idea of, like, okay, like, what’s sexy in the long term, you know, which is cool.”

He had more to say during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“He didn’t give me any real pointers,” he said. “He kind of Brad Pitt-ed his way out of it. He just kind of like charmed his way. He was like, ‘Yeah, you know, you’ll do great.’”

The actor was joined by his girlfriend Michelle White, Maya and her fiance Michael Angarano on the red carpet. Others in attendance included costars Wagner Moura, Parker Posey, Eiza Gonzalez, Michaela Coel, Billy Campbell, Michael Egues and John Turturro. We’ve got pics of everyone in the gallery!

Maya also recently addressed some nerves she had about her role in the project.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith premieres on Prime Video on February 2. Check out the trailer.

