Tate McRae Talks Relationship With Olivia Rodrigo, Going to a Comedy Club With Her & The Kid LAROI

Tate McRae is opening up about her relationships with Olivia Rodrigo and The Kid LAROI!

During an Apple Music interview with Zane Lowe, the 20-year-old “Greedy” singer shared what music she and Olivia listen to, and she talked about going to a comedy club with her famous pals.

Tate also gushed about The Kid LAROI‘s musical talent.

During the interview, Tate chatted with Zane about her drives with Olivia and what artists they both enjoy.

“We listen to a lot of Noah Kahan and Zach Bryan,” she revealed. “We listen to a lot of country music together, I think just the lyrics are our favorite part.”

The singer also recalled a night out at a comedy club with Olivia and The Kid LAROI. “Me and my friends just have zero filter, so if we don’t like something, it’s like…We look like b-tches over here,” she said, laughing. Tate added, “All the comedians were unreal. We had a blast.”

She explained that sometimes there’s a cultural disconnect since The Kid LAROI is Australian. “He’d be like, ‘I don’t get it. Is this American humor?’” Tate told Zane. “I’m like, ‘I’m Canadian.’”

She called the “STAY” singer “awesome.”

“He’s so in love with music,” Tate shared. “His taste is so good. He goes into the studio, and it’s just all for the music…I really admire him and think he’s such an unreal artist.”

Tate and The Kid LAROI have been sparking romance rumors, and they recently spent some quality time together in Los Angeles.