Prime Video Reveals 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' Trailer, Starring Donald Glover & Maya Erskine - Watch Now!

Mr. & Mrs. Smith is coming!

The highly anticipated Prime Video series, starring Donald Glover and Maya Erskine, will premiere all eight episodes on February 2.

The series, a reimagining of the 2005 film, stars Donald as John Smith and Maya as Jane Smith.

Via Prime Video: In this version, two lonely strangers land jobs working for a mysterious spy agency that offers them a glorious life of espionage, wealth, world travel, and a dream brownstone in Manhattan. The catch? New identities in an arranged marriage as Mr. and Mrs. John and Jane Smith. Now hitched, John and Jane navigate a high-risk mission every week while also facing a new relationship milestone. Their complex cover story becomes even more complicated when they catch real feelings for each other. What’s riskier: espionage or marriage?

Find out which Prime Video shows have been renewed!

Watch the trailer…