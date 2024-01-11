Top Stories
Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, Zoe Kravitz &amp; More Famous Friends Get Together for Dinner

Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, Zoe Kravitz & More Famous Friends Get Together for Dinner

Netflix Announces 8 TV Shows Are Ending in 2024: See Every Renewed Show That's Coming to An End

Netflix Announces 8 TV Shows Are Ending in 2024: See Every Renewed Show That's Coming to An End

Thu, 11 January 2024 at 10:35 am

Julia Roberts Reveals Why She Almost Turned Down 'Notting Hill,' If She's Had 'Artificial' Work Done on Her Face, Not Taking Clothes Off on Screen & More

Continue Here »

Julia Roberts Reveals Why She Almost Turned Down 'Notting Hill,' If She's Had 'Artificial' Work Done on Her Face, Not Taking Clothes Off on Screen & More

Julia Roberts is speaking out in a new interview and you might be very interested with some of the fun facts she’s sharing!

The 56-year-old star revealed that she almost turned down her starring role in 1999′s Notting Hill, opposite Hugh Grant, plus explained the reason why. She was also asked if she’d had anything “artificial” done to her face over the years, why fans feel like they know her, her one big regret, and more with Vogue UK.

We’ve gathered up some of the big highlights here for you to see!

Keep reading to find out what Julia Roberts had to share…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: EG, Extended, Julia Roberts, my best friends wedding, Notting Hill, Plastic Surgery, Slideshow