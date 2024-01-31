Jessica Biel Sends Love to Justin Timberlake Following Britney Spears Chart Battle

Jessica Biel will always be in Justin Timberlake‘s corner, and she’s continuing to show that.

The “Mirrors” singer celebrated his 31st birthday on Wednesday (January 31), and Jessica took to social media to reflect on their relationship and show him some love.

“I ALWAYS got you,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a collage of photos and videos of them over the years. “Happy birthday, babe.”

Her heartfelt post comes a few days after Justin‘s ex Britney Spears found herself in a chart battle with him. If you were unaware, the Princess of Pop’s fans sent her old song “Selfish” up the charts to compete with his new single of the same name.

After she dethroned him from the top spot on U.S. iTunes, Britney took to social media to issue an apology to Justin and respond to his new music.

This isn’t the first time that Jessica had subtly supported her husband amid controversies. She also showed him love in November following the release of Britney‘s memoir, which included several major revelations about her time dating the “Cry Me a River” singer.