Ice Spice Reveals the Title of Her Debut Album, Teases a 'Crazy' Collaboration on it

Ice Spice is sharing details about her upcoming debut album!

On Tuesday (January 30), the 24-year-old “Princess Diana” rapper stopped by The Today Show to chat about her new music.

She revealed the title of the project and said that it will feature a super special collaboration.

“Yes, there’s going to be an album this year,” Ice Spice confirmed with a big smile. “I’m so excited. It’s called Y2K.” The rapper noted that it’s “almost finished.”

She has a good reason for the name: “I was [born on Y2K] and that’s why I decided to name it that,” the musician explained. (She was born on January 1, 2000.)

Ice Spice added, “I have a crazy collaboration that just got locked in, like, two days ago.” Fans will just have to wait and see who it is!

It’s a big year for the up-and-coming musician, who is nominated for Best New Artist at the 2024 Grammys.

She recently performed “Pretty Girl” and “In Ha Mood” on Saturday Night Live – and got a special introduction from none other than Taylor Swift.