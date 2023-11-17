Jessica Biel Stands By Justin Timberlake, Voices Support Following Revelations in Britney Spears' Memoir

Jessica Biel is standing firmly in Justin Timberlake‘s corner as he gets back to work after the release of Britney Spears‘ memoir The Woman in Me.

If you missed it, the 42-year-old “SexyBack” hitmaker and his relationship with the Princess of Pop was discussed at length within the book. There had been questions about how Justin and Jessica had responded to the various revelations that were unearthed.

She showed up to support him in a big way at a special screening of Justin‘s new movie Trolls: Band Together earlier this week.

On Friday (November 17), Jessica hopped online to share a post celebrating her husband and his new project.

Taking to Instagram, Jessica shared several photos of herself holding hands with Justin on the red carpet at the screening. They look so happy and in love in every one of them.

“The boys are back! So much fun celebrating #TrollsBandTogether,” she wrote in the accompanying caption, reminding fans that the movie premieres today.

If you missed it, one of Justin‘s NSYNC bandmates revealed how he was doing in the aftermath of the book. One of his frequent collaborators also had to issue an apology after making disparaging comments about Britney.