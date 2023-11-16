Top Stories
Justin Timberlake Rallies with Anna Kendrick, Jessica Biel & *NSYNC at 'Trolls' Screening Following Britney Spears' Memoir Revelations

Justin Timberlake Rallies with Anna Kendrick, Jessica Biel & *NSYNC at 'Trolls' Screening Following Britney Spears' Memoir Revelations

Justin Timberlake was surrounded by friends and supporters when he stepped out for his first red carpet appearance since Britney Spears‘ memoir The Woman in Me.

The 42-year-old actor and musician was discussed at length within the pages of the memoir, leading to questions about how he was responding.

On Wednesday (November 15), he presented a united front on the red carpet at a screening for his new movie Trolls: Band Together.

Justin posed for pics with costar Anna Kendrick outside the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, Calif. He was also supported by wife Jessica Biel.

After recording a song with his NSYNC bandmates for the movie’s soundtrack, he joined Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick and Joey Fatone for a photo, too!

Since the event was so star-studded, we pulled together pics of everyone you need to see.

Ron Funches

Ron Funches

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello

Eric Andre

Eric Andre

Zooey Deschanel and Christopher Mintz-Plasse

Zooey Deschanel and Christopher Mintz-Plasse

NSYNC

Justin Timberlake, Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick and Joey Fatone of NSYNC

Lance Bass and Michael Turchin

Lance with husband Michael Turchin

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel

Justin with wife Jessica Biel

Joey and Izabel Araujo

Joey and girlfriend Izabel Araujo

Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake

Anna Kendrick with Justin

JC and Jennifer HuYoung

JC and girlfriend Jennifer HuYoung

Trolls: Band Together premieres in theaters on November 17. Press play on the trailer below!

On the topic of NSYNC, one of the bandmates weighed in on the possibility of a reunion tour.

Photos: Getty
