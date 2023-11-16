Justin Timberlake Rallies with Anna Kendrick, Jessica Biel & *NSYNC at 'Trolls' Screening Following Britney Spears' Memoir Revelations
Justin Timberlake was surrounded by friends and supporters when he stepped out for his first red carpet appearance since Britney Spears‘ memoir The Woman in Me.
The 42-year-old actor and musician was discussed at length within the pages of the memoir, leading to questions about how he was responding.
On Wednesday (November 15), he presented a united front on the red carpet at a screening for his new movie Trolls: Band Together.
Justin posed for pics with costar Anna Kendrick outside the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, Calif. He was also supported by wife Jessica Biel.
After recording a song with his NSYNC bandmates for the movie’s soundtrack, he joined Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick and Joey Fatone for a photo, too!
Since the event was so star-studded, we pulled together pics of everyone you need to see.
Head inside to see photos of everyone at the Trolls screening…
Keep scrolling to see photos of everyone who attended the screening…
Ron Funches
Camila Cabello
Eric Andre
Zooey Deschanel and Christopher Mintz-Plasse
Justin Timberlake, Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick and Joey Fatone of NSYNC
Lance with husband Michael Turchin
Justin with wife Jessica Biel
Joey and girlfriend Izabel Araujo
Anna Kendrick with Justin
JC and girlfriend Jennifer HuYoung
Trolls: Band Together premieres in theaters on November 17. Press play on the trailer below!
On the topic of NSYNC, one of the bandmates weighed in on the possibility of a reunion tour.