Tristan Thompson Apologizes to Kylie Jenner for Cheating on Khloe Kardashian With Jordyn Woods

Tristan Thompson is trying the make things right with the Kardashians following his cheating scandal.

The 32-year-old NBA player cheated on Khloe Kardashian in 2019 when he was caught kissing Kylie Jenner‘s best friend Jordyn Woods.

During Thursday’s (November 16) episode of The Kardashians, Tristan had an “overdue” sit-down with Kylie.

“I think you were affected the most by a situation of losing a sister, basically. You lost Jordyn, who is a big part of your life,” he told the billionaire mogul. “You guys were two peas in a pod. So, the fact that I put myself and her in a situation that wasn’t right and wasn’t smart made it tough for you and Khloe. Because, at the end of the day, you have your best friend and then you have your sister, who you love more than anything else.”

Tristan and Khloe share two children: a daughter, True, 5, and a son, Tatum, 15 months.

“It’s 100 percent on me, but I want to say I’m sorry and I feel bad about it,” he continued. “The fact that I came with my poor decisions and being a f–king idiot and just being young and stupid, I just wanted to say I’m sorry again for that.”

Kylie appreciated Tristan‘s apology.

“Thank you for saying that,” she told him. “I think I was so co-dependent with Jordyn that I could have never imagined my life without her. We would have probably still been living together. I think she needed to grow without me, I needed to grow without her.”

Kylie also confirmed that she and Jordyn are on good terms. The two were spotted together at a sushi restaurant back in July, and have since reconciled.

“Jordyn and I are cool. We still talk and catch up. We’re good,” she said.

