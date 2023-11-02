Kourtney Kardashian Reveals She & Daughter Penelope Are 'Triggered' by Tristan Thompson After Cheating Scandals

Not all the members of the Kardashian-Jenner family are Team Tristan Thompson.

Despite not being romantically involved with Khloe Kardashian again, the 32-year-old NBA player is still a big part of the family, with a few members still pushing for a potential reunion.

However, Kourtney Kardashian has made it very clear that she – and daughter Penelope – are not fans of Tristan.

Keep reading to find out more…

In the new episode of The Kardashians that was released on Thursday (November 2), the family is all in Palm Springs. As Kourtney, 44, waits for Khloe, 39, and Tristan to stop by her house, she revealed that both she and her 11-year-old daughter are “triggered” by Tristan.

“I feel like she gets it from me,” Kourtney explained to producers after Penelope didn’t seem overly thrilled that Tristan was coming over.

“I told her the first day of school, I was so triggered by him,” Kourtney recalled. “I know why, but I feel like we all brush it off and are fine, and then I was just so triggered and I was like, ‘I just can’t do it anymore.’”

In a confessional, Kourtney further elaborated: “Tristan has made horrible decisions and choices with my sister. There’s times when I’m so triggered by him I can’t be around him and then theres times when I just let it go because we just want harmony and, you know, he’s the father of my niece and nephew.”

Kourtney has appeared to have shared Penelope‘s feelings towards Tristan with Khloe.

“I’m really proud of myself for where me and Tristan are and how I am able to allow him to be the father he wants to be,” Khloe said in a confessional. “But where I am at with Tristan has nothing to do with what I expect my family members to do. If Penelope has feelings about Tristan, rightfully so. And good for you, girl.”

“I want Penelope to have these feelings and I don’t wanna talk her out of them because I don’t want this behavior to be something that I’m validating or I’m justifying,” Khloe continued. “I want her to know that how she feeling is the right way to feel. We should not accept someone treating us like this.”

In another recent episode of The Kardashians, Khloe looked back at Tristan‘s “traumatic” cheating scandals.